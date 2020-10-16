UrduPoint.com
Artsakh Military Warn Iran Of Possible Strikes On Azerbaijan's Forces Near Iranian Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 11:27 PM

Artsakh Military Warn Iran of Possible Strikes on Azerbaijan's Forces Near Iranian Border

The armed forces of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (also known as Artsakh) has warned Iran of possible strikes targeting the armed forces of Azerbaijan that have gathered near the Iranian border, the head of defense policy department of the Armenian Defense Ministry Levon Ayvazyan said on Friday at a meeting with newly appointed military attache at the Iranian embassy in Yerevan Bahman Sadegini

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The armed forces of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (also known as Artsakh) has warned Iran of possible strikes targeting the armed forces of Azerbaijan that have gathered near the Iranian border, the head of defense policy department of the Armenian Defense Ministry Levon Ayvazyan said on Friday at a meeting with newly appointed military attache at the Iranian embassy in Yerevan Bahman Sadegini.

According to the Nagorno-Karabakh defense department, Ayvazyan said that despite warnings of the Armenian side, the Azerbaijani armed forces continue to gather and conduct military operations along the perimeter of the Iranian border. The official noted the necessity to relocate the actions of the Azerbaijani military to a safe distance from the Iranian border.

"If the situation in this area remains unchanged, the defense forces [of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic] reserves the right to attack the Azerbaijani armed forces deployed there. Azerbaijani military-political leadership will be fully responsible for this," the statement said.

New clashes in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh started on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of unleashing military actions. Reports indicate that civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh are suffering from artillery shelling. Armenia has declared a state of war and called for a general mobilization, while Azerbaijan has announced partial mobilization.

