Artsakh Ombudsman Says 2 People Injured by Azerbaijani Strikes on Stepanakert

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Two people have been injured in recent Azerbaijani strikes on Stepanakert, the capital of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh, Nagorno-Karabakh's ombudsman Artak Beglaryan said.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported about several powerful explosions in Stepanakert.

"With the recent strikes #Azerbaijan struck residential areas of #Stepanakert. Preliminarily there are at least 2 wounded civilians. Luckily people were staying at shelters & escaped from large casualties. Just now public warning siren continues, no sleep to everyone. #DontBeBlind," Beglaryan wrote on his Twitter page.