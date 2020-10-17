UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Artsakh Ombudsman Says 2 People Injured By Azerbaijani Strikes On Stepanakert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 07:00 AM

Artsakh Ombudsman Says 2 People Injured by Azerbaijani Strikes on Stepanakert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Two people have been injured in recent Azerbaijani strikes on Stepanakert, the capital of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh, Nagorno-Karabakh's ombudsman Artak Beglaryan said.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported about several powerful explosions in Stepanakert.

"With the recent strikes #Azerbaijan struck residential areas of #Stepanakert. Preliminarily there are at least 2 wounded civilians. Luckily people were staying at shelters & escaped from large casualties. Just now public warning siren continues, no sleep to everyone. #DontBeBlind," Beglaryan wrote on his Twitter page.

Related Topics

Injured Twitter Stepanakert From

Recent Stories

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

6 hours ago

SBP Governor launches digitization of FX regulator ..

7 hours ago

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

7 hours ago

Shutter down in Hyderabad to protest murder of Mau ..

7 hours ago

Citizen forum calls for powerful, autonomous city ..

7 hours ago

Imran Khan standing against status quo: Shibli

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.