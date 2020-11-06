Artsakh Ombudsman Says Azerbaijan Hit Stepanakert Residential Area With Heavy Rocket

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Azerbaijan attacked in the early hours of Friday a residential area of Stepanakert, the capital of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh, with a heavy rocket, the republic's ombudsman Artak Beglaryan said.

"Urgent! #Azerbaijan just struck a residential area of #Stepanakert with a heavy rocket. No data on casualties/destructions yet," Beglaryan wrote on his Twitter page.

The fighting on the line of contact in Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh started on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of starting the firing.

The international community strongly condemned the escalation and called on parties to settle the differences via dialogue, while Turkey has pledged its full support for Azerbaijan.

Yerevan and Baku have signed three ceasefire agreements, but all of them collapsed soon after entering into force. The Azerbaijani troops managed to make significant achievements on the southern flank, but within the past week, the front line has stabilized, with the Azerbaijani troops trying to reach Berdzor (Lachin), Karmir Shuka (Qirmizi Bazar), Martuni (Khojavend) and Shusha.