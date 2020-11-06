UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Artsakh Ombudsman Says Azerbaijan Hit Stepanakert Residential Area With Heavy Rocket

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:05 PM

Artsakh Ombudsman Says Azerbaijan Hit Stepanakert Residential Area With Heavy Rocket

Azerbaijan attacked in the early hours of Friday a residential area of Stepanakert, the capital of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh, with a heavy rocket, the republic's ombudsman Artak Beglaryan said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Azerbaijan attacked in the early hours of Friday a residential area of Stepanakert, the capital of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh, with a heavy rocket, the republic's ombudsman Artak Beglaryan said.

"Urgent! #Azerbaijan just struck a residential area of #Stepanakert with a heavy rocket. No data on casualties/destructions yet," Beglaryan wrote on his Twitter page.

The fighting on the line of contact in Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh started on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of starting the firing.

The international community strongly condemned the escalation and called on parties to settle the differences via dialogue, while Turkey has pledged its full support for Azerbaijan.

Yerevan and Baku have signed three ceasefire agreements, but all of them collapsed soon after entering into force. The Azerbaijani troops managed to make significant achievements on the southern flank, but within the past week, the front line has stabilized, with the Azerbaijani troops trying to reach Berdzor (Lachin), Karmir Shuka (Qirmizi Bazar), Martuni (Khojavend) and Shusha.

Related Topics

Firing Turkey Twitter Stepanakert Baku Armenia Azerbaijan September All

Recent Stories

Bilawal tells GB people he will not take U-turn li ..

19 minutes ago

Rs14.7 trillion borrowed in last two years: Mian Z ..

20 minutes ago

Huawei Contributed EUR16.4bn to Europe's GDP

24 minutes ago

Imran Khan says Nawaz Sharif incited army to revol ..

35 minutes ago

‘Emergency action’ needed to prevent major pol ..

41 minutes ago

Tenco Brings Camon 16 Photography Contest For Its ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.