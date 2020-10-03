Artsakh President Says Going to Frontline Together With Special Forces

President of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said on Saturday he was going to the frontline together with the special forces

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) President of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said on Saturday he was going to the frontline together with the special forces.

"Fierce fighting of different intensity is underway along the whole contact line. Out cities, including the capital of Stepanakert, are coming under artillery fire. The nation and the fatherland are facing a threat ... That is why I am going to the frontline together with the special forces units to meet the combat honor because I will be more useful on the frontline that in the rear," Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page.

The hostilities in Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh erupted on Sunday when both parties accused each other of violating the ceasefire.

Armenia and the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh, which controls most parts of Nagorno-Karabakh, said that Azerbaijan had launched an offensive on the breakaway region, and both declared martial law and mobilization. Azerbaijan has also declared martial law and partial mobilization.

Most countries, including Russia, have called on the warring parties to cease hostilities and settle their differences via dialogue. However, Turkey has vowed to support Azerbaijan with all the needed means.