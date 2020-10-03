UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Artsakh President Says Going To Frontline Together With Special Forces

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 01:29 PM

Artsakh President Says Going to Frontline Together With Special Forces

President of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said on Saturday he was going to the frontline together with the special forces

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) President of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said on Saturday he was going to the frontline together with the special forces.

"Fierce fighting of different intensity is underway along the whole contact line. Out cities, including the capital of Stepanakert, are coming under artillery fire. The nation and the fatherland are facing a threat ... That is why I am going to the frontline together with the special forces units to meet the combat honor because I will be more useful on the frontline that in the rear," Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page.

The hostilities in Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh erupted on Sunday when both parties accused each other of violating the ceasefire.

Armenia and the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh, which controls most parts of Nagorno-Karabakh, said that Azerbaijan had launched an offensive on the breakaway region, and both declared martial law and mobilization. Azerbaijan has also declared martial law and partial mobilization.

Most countries, including Russia, have called on the warring parties to cease hostilities and settle their differences via dialogue. However, Turkey has vowed to support Azerbaijan with all the needed means.

Related Topics

Fire Martial Law Russia Turkey Facebook Stepanakert Azerbaijan Sunday All

Recent Stories

China, Pak launch comprehensive project of eye hea ..

5 minutes ago

New dams to bring prosperity to the country: Commi ..

5 minutes ago

Prisoner commits suicide in Lahore’s camp jail

14 minutes ago

Russia Confirms Nearly 9,900 COVID-19 Cases in 24- ..

8 minutes ago

Residents praise construction of underpass in a re ..

8 minutes ago

Solomon Islands Registers 1st COVID-19 Case - Prim ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.