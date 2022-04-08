UrduPoint.com

Artworks Detained In Finland May Be Returned To Russia This Weekend - Russian Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The European Commission said that Russian art objects that were detained during transit in Finland, are not subject to sanctions, they can be returned to Russia this weekend, Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova said on Friday.

Earlier this week, the Finnish customs service confirmed the detention of Russian art objects worth more than 42 million Euros ($45.7 million), which had been included in the exports sanctions lists. The Russian culture ministry said that the artworks were part of two exhibitions in Italy.

"The European Commission clarified that the objects that participated in European exhibitions, previously detained at the Finnish customs, do not fall into the sanctions list. The decision of the European Commission makes it possible to proceed with the further transportation of the paintings ... The Ministry of Culture has already started organizing the return of the collections, it is expected that the works will return to Russia next weekend," Lyubimova wrote on Telegram.

