As 8th Round of UK-EU Post-Brexit Talks Nears, No Deal Seems to Be Ahead

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) With current UK-European Union (EU) talks on a future free trade agreement in an impasse and the clock ticking on the so-called transition period, the possibility of a no-deal Brexit is looming ahead and fears of collapse are increasing on the eve of the eighth round of negotiations scheduled for September 7 in London.

Germany, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU, has dropped Brexit from next wee's high-level meetings with EU ambassadors, claiming it has not seen "any tangible progress" in the seven rounds of talks held so far since the United Kingdom left the bloc on January 31, The Guardian has reported.

After quoting an unnamed EU official as saying that "people underestimate how bleak the mood is in the EU negotiation team," the British newspaper said the German government's decision is a sign of deepening pessimism in Brussels.

Following last week's seventh round of talks, the UK and UE chief negotiators, David Frost and Michel Barnier, respectively, blamed each other for the impasse in separate but simultaneous statements. Barnier accused his UK counterpart of "wasting valuable time" and warned that negotiations seemed to be going backward just four months before the time to reach an agreement is due to expire on December 31.

"Too often this week, it felt as if we were going backwards more than forward.

Given the short time left ... today at this stage an agreement between the UK and the European Union seems unlikely. I still do not understand why we are wasting valuable time," a visibly angry EU chief negotiator told reporters in Brussels.

Frost himself was not less accusatory when he said that the EU stance over the access of EU fishing boats to UK waters and state is making "unnecessarily difficult" to achieve progress in the post-Brexit negotiations.

"The EU is still insisting not only that we must accept continuity with EU state aid and fisheries policy, but also that this must be agreed before any further substantive work can be done in any other area of the negotiation, including on legal texts. This makes it unnecessarily difficult to make progress," the UK chief negotiator said.

The UK has made clear it wants a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) similar to the ones the EU has already agreed with other countries such as Canada, but it seems to forget that Brussels and Ottawa spent almost seven years negotiating the deal.

If no FTA is secured by December 31, and with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson already ruling out the possibility of asking for an extension of the transition period, London and Brussels will have to trade on the terms set by World Trade Organization, meaning tariffs and full border checks would be imposed on UK goods entering the EU.