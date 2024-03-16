Open Menu

As A Tense Haiti Awaits New Leadership, Fresh Violence Erupts

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2024 | 12:50 AM

PortauPrince, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Haitians were waiting nervously Friday for the naming of a transitional governing body that they hope will begin restoring stability to the country wracked by gang violence.

But attacks continued overnight, targeting the Port-au-Prince airport and a top police official's home, while residents mounted roadblocks in two spots both to impede the criminal gangs and signal their own frustration, an AFP reporter said.

Haitians and their supporters abroad are hoping a transitional body -- to fill the void left by departing Prime Minister Ariel Henry -- can help quash the violence that has left 80 percent of the capital city under gang control.

The latest flare-up came after a few days of relative calm in the country that has grappled in recent years with rampant gun battles, kidnappings and sexual violence.

In addition to the roadblocks on major roads leading from the capital's center, gunfire Thursday near the airport left one police officer wounded.

The home of the top police commander was also pillaged and burned, the police union reported.

An overnight curfew was extended to Sunday in the Ouest department, which includes Port-au-Prince, in an effort to "retake control of the situation," according to the prime minister's office. A state of emergency is set to end April 3.

"There are great numbers of prison escapees in the streets," said Port-au-Prince resident Edner Petit. "The situation is getting steadily worse. The decision to impose a monthlong curfew is to be praised ... but it shouldn't have had to come to that."

Underscoring the impact of the crisis on ordinary Haitians, the Haitian Medical Association on Thursday expressed "consternation" over the "forced closure of hospitals" and "acts of physical violence against care personnel."

