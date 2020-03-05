With the ferment gripping India over the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the world media is constantly exposing the real face of Indian secularism being further darkened by Narendra Modi-led fascist regime through its Hindu-centric policies

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :With the ferment gripping India over the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the world media is constantly exposing the real face of Indian secularism being further darkened by Narendra Modi-led fascist regime through its Hindu-centric policies.

The sane voices from the local as well as foreign media are speaking up against the violence, erupted in India as the government called the forces to counter the protests against the discriminatory law which was feared to strip millions of Muslims of their nationality.

The headlines like "As protests rage on Citizenship Bill, is India becoming a Hindu nation?," "Is India sleepwalking toward a Muslim Holocaust?," "What happened in Delhi was a pogrom," "Millions of Indians could be in detention camps" and "India's politics of hate" appear frequently in the media outlets across the world with the writers conveying the voice of the people being brutalized by their own police.

In The Guardian, an Indian writer Samanth Subramanian wrote "For seven decades, India has been held together by its Constitution, which promises equality to all. But Narendra Modi's BJP is remaking the nation into one where some people count as more Indian than others." He said in its 72 years as a free country, India has never faced a more serious crisis. Already its institutions its courts, much of its media, its investigative agencies, its election commission have been pressured to fall in line with Modi's policies.

"The danger posed by the BJP is that it is both preparing itself to be that regime and guiding India into an instability from which it may never recover," he wrote.

In its article, "As protests rage on Citizenship Bill, is India becoming a Hindu nation? the New York Times said that Modi intends to turn India into a Hindu-centric state that would leave the country's 200 million Muslims at a calculated disadvantage.

"The world is now weighing in, too. United Nations officials, American representatives, international advocacy groups and religious organizations have issued scathing statements, saying that the citizenship law is blatantly discriminatory.

Some are even calling for sanctions.

Critics are deeply worried that Modi is trying to wrench India away from its secular, democratic roots and turn this nation of 1.3 billion people into a religious state, a homeland for Hindus.

Turkish Daily Sabah while referring to the frequent statements by Prime Minister Imran Khan likening Modi with Hiler, feared that India was sleepwalking towards a Muslim holocaust as the Hindu nationalist RSS terrorists were ideological equals of the Nazis.

"Today, Modi has proved that he has much in common with Hitler such as Hitler's concept of blood superiority (the Aryan nation) and racism centered on Jews. This prompted Imran Khan to say that Modi has Hitler's mindset," it said.

An American magazine, The Atlantic published a piece titled "What Happened in Delhi Was a Pogrom" exposing the mobs targeting the Muslims.

"In all these cases, mobs targeting a single religious group were allowed to run riot, unchecked by police. This is the definition of a pogrom," it said.

The New York Times, in an article titled "In India, Modi's policies have lit a fuse," Jeffrey Gettleman and Maria Abi-Habib wrote that the violence in Delhi was inevitable as a result of building "a dangerous Hindu-nationalist ecosystem." "These days, Mr. Modi speaks less about the development and reforms he once promised. The economy is reeling, with unemployment at a 45-year high and growth slowing to the lowest rate seen in nearly a decade."The Washington Post said in its article "What Delhi's worst communal violence in decades means for Modi's India" that such violence would only benefit the Modi government that wants a Hindu rashtra.The Indian as well as foreign media also quoted renowned author Arundhati Roy saying, "You can agree or disagree with a Constitution as a whole or in part but to act as though it does not exist as this government is doing is to completely dismantle democracy. Perhaps this is the aim. This is our version of the coronavirus. We are sick," said Roy.