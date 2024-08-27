As Climate Warms, S. Korea Fights New Border Threat: Malarial Mosquitoes
Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Paju, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Near the heavily fortified border that divides North and South Korea, a monitoring device is working 24-7 -- not tracking missiles or troop movements, but catching malaria-carrying mosquitoes that may cross the border.
Despite its advanced healthcare service and decades of determined efforts, achieving "malaria-free" status has remained elusive for South Korea, largely thanks to its proximity to the isolated North, where the disease is prevalent.
The South issued a nationwide malaria warning this year, and scientists say climate change, especially warmer springs and heavier rainfall, could bring more mosquito-borne diseases to the peninsula unless the two Koreas, which remain technically at war, cooperate.
The core issue is the DMZ, a four-kilometre-wide no man's land that runs the full length of the 250-kilometre (155-mile) border.
The demilitarized zone is covered in lush forest and wetlands, and largely unvisited by humans since it was created after the 1953 ceasefire that ended Korean War hostilities.
The heavily mined border barrier area has become an ecological refuge for rare species -- an Asiatic black bear was photographed in 2018 -- and scientists say it is also an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes, including malaria carriers that can fly as far as 12 kilometres.
The DMZ has stagnant water plus "plenty of wild animals that serve as blood sources for mosquitoes to feed on in order to lay their eggs", said Kim Hyun-woo, a staff scientist at Seoul's Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
South Korea once believed it had eradicated malaria, but in 1993 a soldier serving on the DMZ was discovered to have been infected, and the disease has persisted ever since, with cases up nearly 80 percent last year to 747, from 420 in 2022.
"The DMZ is not an area where pest control can be carried out," Kim Dong-gun, an environmental biology professor at Sahmyook University in Seoul, told AFP.
As mosquito populations increase, more malaria carriers are "feeding on soldiers in the border region, leading to a continuous occurrence of malaria cases there", he said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2024
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
More Stories From World
-
Prosecutors resubmit charges that Trump tried to overturn election6 minutes ago
-
Prosecutors resubmit charges that Trump tried to overturn election25 minutes ago
-
Harris rides convention buzz on return to trail26 minutes ago
-
Three missing as 'extremely strong' typhoon nears Japan26 minutes ago
-
Sinner, Alcaraz survive US Open wobbles as Osaka weeps on return35 minutes ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 2 results - 4th update36 minutes ago
-
Harris to give first interview since Democratic nomination46 minutes ago
-
Prosecutors resubmit charges that Trump tried to overturn election56 minutes ago
-
Tearful Osaka triumphs in US Open return1 hour ago
-
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women2 hours ago
-
Israeli military's evacuation orders threaten to uproot United Nations' Gaza aid hub again: UN2 hours ago
-
UN chief issues appeal from Tonga for ‘a surge in funds to deal with surging seas’2 hours ago