UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

As Drought Drags On In Australia, Water Thieves Step In

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 02:44 PM

As drought drags on in Australia, water thieves step in

Australian police are hunting for thieves who stole 300,000 litres (79,000 gallons) of water amid the worst drought to hit the east of the country in decades, officials said Thursday

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Australian police are hunting for thieves who stole 300,000 litres (79,000 gallons) of water amid the worst drought to hit the east of the country in decades, officials said Thursday.

The thieves drained the water from two tanks on a property in Evans Plains, a hamlet about three hours west of Sydney in New South Wales state, police said.

The theft was discovered Sunday, but could have occured anytime in the previous two weeks, they said.

"Police wish to speak with anyone who saw water trucks or vehicles fitted with equipment/ability to cart water in the Evans Plains area," they said in a statement.

A police spokeswoman said the prolonged drought and water shortages suffered across parts of outback New South Wales likely prompted the crime.

"I would think that the recent conditions with drought etc had something to do with it," she said.

Australia is the most arid inhabited continent and has just gone through it's driest southern spring on record, with no significant rain forecast in coming months.

New South Wales has been the region hardest hit by the drought, with a number of towns running out of water, farms in crisis and ranchers forced to sell off livestock.

The state is also suffering from unprecedented bushfires across vast swathes of land left tinder-dry by the drought, which scientists say have been exacerbated by global warming.

Related Topics

Police Water Drought Vehicles Sydney Wales Sunday From

Recent Stories

High treason case: Justice Nazar Akbar acquits for ..

16 minutes ago

First Soyuz Launch of 2020 From Kourou Scheduled f ..

15 minutes ago

GB government to explore gems, mineral resources

13 minutes ago

Chinese Foreign Ministry Unaware of Woman Detained ..

13 minutes ago

IOK simmers with anger as lockdown continues on 13 ..

13 minutes ago

Sindhi Culture Night at PNCA tomorrow

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.