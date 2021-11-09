UrduPoint.com

As Many As 23 Million People Marching Towards Starvation In Afghanistan: WFP

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 37 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 02:32 PM

As many as 23 million people marching towards starvation in Afghanistan: WFP  

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he has already warned of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and has urged the international community to act now.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2021) World Food Programme on Tuesday claimed that serious food crisis was going to emerge within next few months in Afghanistan, urging the international community to play their role to save lives.

Talking to an international news organization, an official of World Food Programme claimed that as many as 23 people were marching towards starvation in the country.

He said that the weather was turning from early autumn warmth to a sharp chill and drought was reported from several areas that could add the sense of growing catastrophe.

According a report carried out by BBC, a crowd of several hundred men had gathered at a distribution point in a hope to get flour bags.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, “I have been warning of this humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Now WFP chief issues alert. Pak will continue to provide all possible relief but int community must act now. It has moral obligation to avert this humanitarian disaster confronting Afghan ppl,”.

World Food Programme was providing flour to the Afghan people. The report said that Taliban soldiers kept the crowd reasonably quite but they were told they were not able for hand-out were angry and frightened. The WFP official urged the world community and billionaires to do something for Afghan people who were going to face real fear of hunger this time.

