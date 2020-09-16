As Many as 360 Russians Leave US on Repatriation Flight Amid COVID-19 Pandemic- Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) As many as 360 Russian nationals have left the United States on another repatriation flight that Moscow has organized amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

"A few minutes ago, a plane took off for Moscow from the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

Today [on Wednesday], 360 people, who were stuck in the United States at this difficult time, are returning to their homeland Among them, there are eight babies," Antonov told reporters, as quoted by the Russian embassy on Facebook.

The diplomat added that it was the 24th repatriation flight since the outbreak of the coronavirus that included 47 passengers.

Russia suspended air travel amid the spread of the coronavirus infection in late March but has been organizing repatriation flights for its citizens.