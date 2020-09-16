UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

As Many As 360 Russians Leave US On Repatriation Flight Amid COVID-19 Pandemic- Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 11:10 AM

As Many as 360 Russians Leave US on Repatriation Flight Amid COVID-19 Pandemic- Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) As many as 360 Russian nationals have left the United States on another repatriation flight that Moscow has organized amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

"A few minutes ago, a plane took off for Moscow from the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

Today [on Wednesday], 360 people, who were stuck in the United States at this difficult time, are returning to their homeland Among them, there are eight babies," Antonov told reporters, as quoted by the Russian embassy on Facebook.

The diplomat added that it was the 24th repatriation flight since the outbreak of the coronavirus that included 47 passengers.

Russia suspended air travel amid the spread of the coronavirus infection in late March but has been organizing repatriation flights for its citizens.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Facebook New York United States March From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Mexican President on Inde ..

30 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 16 September 202 ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with US President

8 hours ago

UAE signs historic peace accord with Israel at Whi ..

9 hours ago

UAE-Israel Peace Accord will revive Middle East pe ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.