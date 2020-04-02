UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

As Many As 471 Coronavirus Patients Die In French Hospitals Over Past 24 Hours - Official

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 11:10 PM

As Many as 471 Coronavirus Patients Die in French Hospitals Over Past 24 Hours - Official

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) As many as 471 people have died in French hospitals from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the toll to 4,503, Jerome Salomon, the head of the national public health service (DGS), said on Thursday.

"Since March 1, 4,503 deaths have been registered in French hospitals.

People who are older than 70 account for 83 percent of the fatalities. So, 471 deaths have been registered over the past 24 hours," Salomon said.

He added that 884 persons had died in French social, and medical and social institutions since March 1, noting that this figure was yet to be confirmed.

According to the DGS head, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has climbed to 59,105 from yesterday's 56,989.

Related Topics

Died March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Myths about COVID-19 and Social Responsibility

36 minutes ago

UAE stocks close in green

1 hour ago

US May Lift Sanctions on Rosneft Trading if Firm A ..

2 minutes ago

'Precautionary steps continued to save police forc ..

2 minutes ago

Antibody tests key to ending COVID-19 lockdowns

2 minutes ago

Michigan Sees Over 1,000 Coronavirus Cases Daily, ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.