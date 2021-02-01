UrduPoint.com
As Navalny Says He Is In Good Health Any 'Squabble' Seems Inappropriate - Medvedev

Mon 01st February 2021 | 10:40 AM

As Navalny Says He Is in Good Health Any 'Squabble' Seems Inappropriate - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) As Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny says he is in good health, any "squabble" seems inappropriate , and legal proceedings cannot be initiated, since Moscow has not received the necessary documents, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"I believe he has recently said he is in good health. Thanks God.

So, any future squabble on the matter seems to be inappropriate. If there are still reasons [for launching proceedings], then the Russian side should receive data on his health, and we are not provided with this data. My colleagues from the foreign ministry and from law enforcement agencies have repeatedly said that," Medvedev noted in an interview with the Russian media.

Any procedural decisions are only possible if Russia receives the documents, the deputy chairman added.

More Stories From World

