As 'news deserts' spread, US journalism fights on

Baltimore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Baltimore Banner reporter Matti Gellman is first to leap in with questions during a recent press appearance by Maryland's state governor and celebrity chef Jose Andres at an urban farm.

With her notebook wedged under her arm and a Banner-branded baseball cap on her head, Gellman is launching her career as the long decimation of the news industry in the United States reaches what some have called an "extinction-level event."

She and her colleagues are at the vanguard of a fightback, seeking new and innovative ways to sustain local journalism in the world's most powerful democracy.

"We're a start-up, essentially," says the 26-year-old.

"I felt really inspired by the fact that the Banner was built by people who were sort of disillusioned by the industry and were looking to create something maybe different.

"

It's an optimism rarely found in America's bleak media landscape, more often characterized by abrupt mass layoffs, a grinding lack of resources -- and, finally, an information vacuum.

A study by Northwestern University last year identified 204 counties out of some 3,000 in the US as "news deserts," having "no newspapers, local digital sites, public radio newsrooms or ethnic publications."

But Gellman's zeal permeates the upstart Banner, an online non-profit which launched in 2022 to challenge the city's only remaining newspaper, the Baltimore Sun.

"People need to be informed," managing editor Andrea McDaniels tells AFP, speaking over the buzz of the newsroom, overlooking Baltimore's harbor.

If not, "they can't make good decisions in their lives, the schools fall apart, political corruption happens. So we need good journalism."