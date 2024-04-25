As 'news Deserts' Spread, US Journalism Fights On
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 01:30 PM
Baltimore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Baltimore Banner reporter Matti Gellman is first to leap in with questions during a recent press appearance by Maryland's state governor and celebrity chef Jose Andres at an urban farm.
With her notebook wedged under her arm and a Banner-branded baseball cap on her head, Gellman is launching her career as the long decimation of the news industry in the United States reaches what some have called an "extinction-level event."
She and her colleagues are at the vanguard of a fightback, seeking new and innovative ways to sustain local journalism in the world's most powerful democracy.
"We're a start-up, essentially," says the 26-year-old.
"I felt really inspired by the fact that the Banner was built by people who were sort of disillusioned by the industry and were looking to create something maybe different.
"
It's an optimism rarely found in America's bleak media landscape, more often characterized by abrupt mass layoffs, a grinding lack of resources -- and, finally, an information vacuum.
A study by Northwestern University last year identified 204 counties out of some 3,000 in the US as "news deserts," having "no newspapers, local digital sites, public radio newsrooms or ethnic publications."
But Gellman's zeal permeates the upstart Banner, an online non-profit which launched in 2022 to challenge the city's only remaining newspaper, the Baltimore Sun.
"People need to be informed," managing editor Andrea McDaniels tells AFP, speaking over the buzz of the newsroom, overlooking Baltimore's harbor.
If not, "they can't make good decisions in their lives, the schools fall apart, political corruption happens. So we need good journalism."
Recent Stories
Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people
Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'
FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE
Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update
More Stories From World
-
Blades of Paris landmark Moulin Rouge windmill collapse9 minutes ago
-
Blades of Paris landmark Moulin Rouge windmill collapse29 minutes ago
-
Car giants vie for EV crown at Beijing's Auto China show39 minutes ago
-
Blades of Paris landmark Moulin Rouge windmill collapse49 minutes ago
-
Advanced 5G base station launched in Mt. Qomolangma49 minutes ago
-
China committed to supporting Zimbabwe's innovation-driven development59 minutes ago
-
Myanmar to hold 59th gems emporium next month1 hour ago
-
Digital economy contributes 8.4 pct to Philippine economy in 20231 hour ago
-
China committed to supporting Zimbabwe's innovation-driven development1 hour ago
-
Starfish control program improving health of Australia's Great Barrier Reef: report1 hour ago
-
Pakistan calls for addressing development changes at a key UN meeting2 hours ago
-
Advanced 5G base station launched in Mt. Qomolangma2 hours ago