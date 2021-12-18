UrduPoint.com

As Preparations For The Extraordinary CFM Session On Humanitarian Situation In Afghanistan Continues, OIC Secretary General Welcomes Saudi Arabia Delivering Humanitarian Air Bridge Flights To Afghans

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the official opening by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of a large-scale humanitarian air bridge with Afghanistan, with the first relief flight delivered to Afghans

Commending this initiative, Secretary General Mr Hissein Brahim Taha called on the Member States and Islamic donating institutions to provide support to cushion the adverse humanitarian impact of the current situation on Afghans.

For the record, the Foreign Ministers of the OIC Member States gathering on 19 December 2021 at an extraordinary session in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, will discuss the means of providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people. The meeting is organized at the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Chair Country of the Islamic Summit, with the generous hospitability of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

