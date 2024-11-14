As Trump Returns, African Exporters Torn Between Hope And Horror
Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Citrus growers in South Africa are among the businesses most nervous that duty-and-quota-free exports to the United States could be scrapped next year when Donald Trump takes office again.
The fruits are among 1,800 products across 32 African countries benefitting from preferential market access under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), with companies in South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana reaping the most Dollars in profits.
But with president-elect Trump having vowed to impose at least a 10 percent tariff on all imports to the United States, there is no certainty that AGOA will be renewed.
Analysts say the legislation, passed in 2000 and set to expire next year, could be modified if not withdrawn altogether, with potential negative ramifications for companies and jobs across Africa.
"We need this competitive edge," Justin Chadwick, CEO of the Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa (CGA), which also represents Zimbabwe and Swaziland-based orchards, told AFP.
"Should South Africa be removed from AGOA, thousands of rural jobs could be impacted, as well as over a billion rand ($55.5 million) in export revenue could be lost," he said.
One food producer in the Eastern Cape province told AFP that if AGOA were not renewed, it would "kill" their business.
The South African company, which asked to remain anonymous, said it employed more than 3,000 people and exported an average of 350 containers of sorbet products per year to the United States, where they are sold at a major retailer.
- Hope for the best -
Another industry that could feel the heat if AGOA is shelved is the automotive sector, though some companies are betting that US consumers might accept higher prices.
"I don't foresee any major changes in the buying patterns of Americans around the products that we supply," said Ken Manners, managing director at SP Metal Forgings Group, a South African company that exports vehicle parts to the United States.
Even if tariffs were imposed, "it certainly wouldn't be life-changing in terms of our ability to supply competitively," he told AFP.
"The product base that we supply in the US is very difficult to source anywhere else, so ultimately even if the US put higher tariffs, the US consumer would end up paying for it."
Whether AGOA is renewed or not, it should not have much impact on the broader South African economy, analysts said, though companies should still prepare for changes.
"On the whole of the economy we're not even talking one percent," said Johannesburg-based economist Dawie Roodt.
But "in an environment where the economy is hardly growing or growing very weakly, every little bit helps and adds up", he said.
In any case, "it won't be business as usual," said Ronak Gopaldas of the London-based consultancy Signal Risk.
"The reality is that Trump and his economic policies are unpredictable, volatile and erratic. You don't know how far on the extreme he's going to go."
"So I would say an effective strategy is to expect the worst and hope for the best," he said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict
Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence in KP
Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament
BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid
Russia's growth dips as inflation weighs on economy
More Stories From World
-
Critics quiet as Gabon to vote on junta-backed constitution35 seconds ago
-
China, Pakistan launch new BRI joint laboratory to tackle health & food safety challenges11 minutes ago
-
Somber swan song for Biden in South America51 minutes ago
-
'Interior Chinatown' satirizes Asian roles in Hollywood... and beyond screen51 minutes ago
-
Trump picks divisive ally to lead Justice Department1 hour ago
-
Sri Lanka president eyes parliament win in snap election1 hour ago
-
One person dead after explosions near Brazil's Supreme Court1 hour ago
-
Italian president takes Musk to task in migration row1 hour ago
-
Six Israeli troops killed, deadly strikes in Lebanon1 hour ago
-
Sri Lanka president eyes parliament win in snap election2 hours ago
-
Philippines on highest alert as super typhoon approaches2 hours ago
-
UN nuclear chief in Iran to 'reach diplomatic solutions'2 hours ago