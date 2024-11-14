As Trump Returns, African Exporters Torn Between Hope And Horror
Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Citrus growers in South Africa are among the businesses most nervous that duty- and quota-free exports to the United States could be scrapped next year when Donald Trump returns to the White House.
The fruits are among 1,800 products across 32 African countries benefitting from preferential market access under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), with companies in South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana reaping the most Dollars in profits.
But with president-elect Trump having vowed to impose at least a 10-percent tariff on all imports to the United States, there is no certainty that AGOA will be renewed.
Analysts say the legislation, passed in 2000 and set to expire next year, could be modified if not withdrawn altogether, with potential negative ramifications for companies and jobs across Africa.
"We need this competitive edge," Justin Chadwick, CEO of the Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa (CGA), which also represents Zimbabwe and Swaziland-based orchards, told AFP.
"Should South Africa be removed from AGOA, thousands of rural jobs could be impacted, as well as over a billion rand ($55.5 million) in export revenue could be lost," he said.
Another South African citrus company told AFP on condition of anonymity that if AGOA were not renewed, it would "kill" their business, which employed more than 3,000 people and exported an average of 350 containers of sorbet products per year to the United States.
Recent Stories
Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II
First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
More Stories From World
-
DPM Dar in Abu Dhabi to attend three-day 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum6 minutes ago
-
EU parliament loosens delayed anti-deforestation rules6 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka's president expects strong majority after snap poll6 minutes ago
-
Russia shuts Moscow's famed gulag museum26 minutes ago
-
'In-form leader' Fickou starts for France against New Zealand26 minutes ago
-
Thousands flee as Typhoon Usagi hits north Philippines1 hour ago
-
Russia says seized another village in east Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Lyon and Chelsea stay perfect in Women's Champions League2 hours ago
-
Alcaraz beats Rublev to open ATP Finals account, Ruud misses last four chance3 hours ago
-
Thousands flee as Typhoon Usagi hits north of Philippines4 hours ago
-
UN nuclear chief in Iran to 'reach diplomatic solutions'4 hours ago
-
Thousands flee as Typhoon Usagi hits north of Philippines4 hours ago