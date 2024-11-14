Open Menu

As Trump Returns, African Exporters Torn Between Hope And Horror

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 09:27 PM

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Citrus growers in South Africa are among the businesses most nervous that duty- and quota-free exports to the United States could be scrapped next year when Donald Trump returns to the White House.

The fruits are among 1,800 products across 32 African countries benefitting from preferential market access under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), with companies in South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana reaping the most Dollars in profits.

But with president-elect Trump having vowed to impose at least a 10-percent tariff on all imports to the United States, there is no certainty that AGOA will be renewed.

Analysts say the legislation, passed in 2000 and set to expire next year, could be modified if not withdrawn altogether, with potential negative ramifications for companies and jobs across Africa.

"We need this competitive edge," Justin Chadwick, CEO of the Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa (CGA), which also represents Zimbabwe and Swaziland-based orchards, told AFP.

"Should South Africa be removed from AGOA, thousands of rural jobs could be impacted, as well as over a billion rand ($55.5 million) in export revenue could be lost," he said.

Another South African citrus company told AFP on condition of anonymity that if AGOA were not renewed, it would "kill" their business, which employed more than 3,000 people and exported an average of 350 containers of sorbet products per year to the United States.

