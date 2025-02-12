Asalanka Heroics Power Sri Lanka To 49-run Win Over Australia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 05:30 PM
Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Sri Lanka pulled off a stunning comeback against world champions Australia to clinch a 49-run victory in the first one-day international on Wednesday after a century by captain Charith Asalanka.
Defending a modest target of 215, Sri Lanka bowled out the visitors for 165 inside 34 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
Asalanka smashed a career-best 127 before chipping in with the crucial wicket of Alex Carey, while Maheesh Theekshana took 4-40 to help scuttle Australia's chase.
Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka found themselves in dire straits at 133-8 in the 33rd over, with Australia's four-pronged pace attack running riot.
Asalanka's strike rate was just shy of a run-a-ball and included 14 fours and five sixes.
His ninth-wicket stand with Eshan Malinga was a stadium record of 79, even though the tailender made just a solitary run from 26 balls.
Asalanka refused to throw in the towel and was last man out when he was deceived by a cleverly disguised slower delivery from Sean Abbott (3-61).
The packed crowd rose to their feet to see him back to the pavilion while opposite number Steve Smith and wicketkeeper Alex Carey acknowledged his knock with a pat on the back.
Australia's chase never really got going, with Asitha Fernando dismissing both openers cheaply before Sri Lanka's spinners tightened the noose.
Dunith Wellalage struck with his very first ball to clean up Smith, who had tormented Sri Lanka with back-to-back centuries in the Test series.
Smith misjudged a slog sweep and was out before he had settled in, a huge breakthrough that sent the crowd into raptures.
White-ball stalwarts Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head were rested to give other squad members match practice ahead of the Champions Trophy beginning February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai.
Australia's bid to win that tournament has been dealt a major setback with their formidable pace attack of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood all ruled out.
Sri Lanka did not qualify for the Champions Trophy.
Recent Stories
AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advanced facility in KEZAD
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasury of Türkiye
Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UAE national economy in 2025
Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recovering, UAE key hub for growth, man ..
At least 200 people fall ill after eating unhealthy food at Lahore wedding cer ..
President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on horizon
Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid-2025
Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from PTI
UAE President meets leaders, delegation heads attending World Governments Summit ..
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial Intelligence Week February 17
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement between University of Sharjah, S ..
Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat first against Pakistan in third ma ..
More Stories From World
-
Asalanka heroics power Sri Lanka to 49-run win over Australia5 minutes ago
-
France set to hand over sole military base in Ivory Coast15 minutes ago
-
Musk aide given payment system access by mistake: US official35 minutes ago
-
Future hosts Saudi Arabia 'watch and learn' on Asian Winter Games debut2 hours ago
-
Dembele stars again as PSG beat Brest in Champions League play-off first leg2 hours ago
-
China's "small and beautiful projects" align with Pakistan's national economic transformation plan: ..3 hours ago
-
Economic Watch: China expands silver tourism train services to cater to growing elderly travel marke ..4 hours ago
-
Cholera outbreak kills over 110 people in Angola4 hours ago
-
Public Security Director inaugurates Saudi-Egyptian Security Committee5 hours ago
-
Syrian PM meets with KSrelief volunteer team5 hours ago
-
Zelensky offers land swaps as Russia heartens Trump with prisoner release5 hours ago
-
Saudi Tourism Authority launches smart tour guide 'Sara' to enrich tourist experience5 hours ago