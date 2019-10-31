UrduPoint.com
ASEAN 35th Summit To Launch On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 10:10 AM

ASEAN 35th Summit to Launch on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The 35th summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations is set to take place in the Thai capital of Bangkok on October 31-November 4.

According to Thai Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Busadee Santipitaks, the participants will discuss the issues relevant the ASEAN Political-Security Community, the ASEAN Economic Community, and the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community, including comprehensive economic development, political and security connections both inside and outside of the region.

The summit will be the second and the last event under Thailand's tenure as the chair of the organization.

