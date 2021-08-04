ASEAN Appoints Second Foreign Minister of Brunei as Envoy to Myanmar

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) reached a consensus on the appointment of Brunei's Second Foreign Minister, Erywan Yusof, as the ASEAN Special Representative for Myanmar on the third day of negotiations, the member countries said in a joint communiqué on Wednesday.

"We welcomed the appointment by the ASEAN Chair for the Minister of Foreign Affairs II of Brunei Darussalam to be the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar, who will start his work in Myanmar, including building trust and confidence with full access to all parties concerned and providing a clear timeline on the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus before the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting," the communiqué said.

ASEAN's Five-Point Consensus on Myanmar, adopted at the meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers on April 24, 2021, proposes an immediate cessation of political violence in the country; the start of a constructive dialogue among all parties concerned; the work of a special envoy of the ASEAN Chair acting as a mediator for dialogue with the support and assistance from the ASEAN Secretary General; the provision of humanitarian assistance; as well as a visit to Myanmar by a delegation supposed to meet with all parties concerned.

In February, the military came to power in Myanmar by arresting civilian leaders. A fierce confrontation between the military authorities and the opposition is currently taking place, as a result of which more than a thousand people have died in clashes between anti-government demonstrators, the police, and the military in six months alone.