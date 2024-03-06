ASEAN, Australia Call For 'immediate And Durable' Ceasefire In Gaza
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Southeast Asian and Australian leaders on Wednesday called for a quick and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, describing the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territory as "dire".
"We urge for an immediate and durable humanitarian ceasefire," said the leaders of 11 nations -- including Muslim-majority Indonesia and Malaysia -- after days of diplomatic wrangling over the text.
The deteriorating situation in the Gaza Strip was a topic of fierce debate as leaders from the 10-nation ASEAN bloc convened in Melbourne for a three-day summit with their Australian counterparts.
With the Muslim holy month of Ramadan around the corner, the United States and a growing list of nations have been stepping up efforts to secure some kind of pause in fighting.
"We condemn attacks against all civilians and civilian infrastructure, leading to further deterioration of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza including restricted access to food, water, and other basic needs," ASEAN and Australia said.
"We call for rapid, safe, unimpeded and sustained humanitarian access to all those in need, including through increased capacity at border crossings, including by sea."
