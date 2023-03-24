UrduPoint.com

ASEAN Chief To Visit China At Invitation Of Chinese Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2023 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Kao Kim Hourn will start an official six-day visit to China on Friday.

The visit will take place from March 24-29 at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, with the ASEAN chief expected to meet with Qin and also attend the annual conference of the Boao Forum for Asia in Beijing that will kick off on March 28.

Kao assumed office in January 2023 after he was appointed by the ASEAN summit in Phnom Pehn in November last year.

