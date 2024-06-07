Open Menu

ASEAN Countries Committed To Ensuring Biosafety

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 06:30 PM

ASEAN countries committed to ensuring biosafety

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has committed to ensuring alignment with international and regional agreements and initiatives on biosafety and biosecurity

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has committed to ensuring alignment with international and regional agreements and initiatives on biosafety and biosecurity.

According to a report from the Center of Information and education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health on Friday, the pledge came during the third consultative meeting for the Development of ASEAN Leaders' Declaration on Biosafety and Biosecurity, which took place in Vientiane province from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The two-day meeting focused on the importance of collaboration in advancing biosafety and biosecurity initiatives within ASEAN.

Speaking at the meeting, Director General of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control under the Lao Ministry of Health Phonepadith Xangsayarath said this meeting provides an important opportunity to discuss the finalization of the declaration.

"Our discussions and decisions will highlight our commitment to ensuring alignment with international and regional agreements and initiatives on biosafety and biosecurity," said Phonepadith.

The meeting was a crucial step in reinforcing ASEAN's commitment to a safer and more secure regional environment concerning biological threats. Successful adoption of the declaration will mark a significant milestone in regional health security cooperation.

Related Topics

Education Vientiane From Asia

Recent Stories

The two-day mango, handicrafts expo to begin on Sa ..

The two-day mango, handicrafts expo to begin on Saturday

1 minute ago
 Commissioner for ensuring 100 percent target of an ..

Commissioner for ensuring 100 percent target of anti-polio drive

1 minute ago
 KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts o ..

KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

1 minute ago
 Incumbent govt committed to working with UNFPA on ..

Incumbent govt committed to working with UNFPA on health challenges: Governor

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bearish, losse ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bearish, losses 108 points

47 seconds ago
 Salik appreciates ILO's efforts, initiatives to su ..

Salik appreciates ILO's efforts, initiatives to support workers, mitigate advers ..

48 seconds ago
Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to prom ..

Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to promote environment friendly agric ..

11 minutes ago
 PU to provide scholarships to deserving students

PU to provide scholarships to deserving students

11 minutes ago
 DC Jhang inspects cattle market ahead of Eid-ul-Az ..

DC Jhang inspects cattle market ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

25 minutes ago
 Two sisters die, father hurt in road mishap

Two sisters die, father hurt in road mishap

25 minutes ago
 Zelensky urges West to do more for a 'fair peace' ..

Zelensky urges West to do more for a 'fair peace' after D-Day

25 minutes ago
 US hiring surges to 272,000 in May, unemployment u ..

US hiring surges to 272,000 in May, unemployment up: govt

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World