ASEAN countries committed to ensuring biosafety

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has committed to ensuring alignment with international and regional agreements and initiatives on biosafety and biosecurity

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has committed to ensuring alignment with international and regional agreements and initiatives on biosafety and biosecurity.

According to a report from the Center of Information and education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health on Friday, the pledge came during the third consultative meeting for the Development of ASEAN Leaders' Declaration on Biosafety and Biosecurity, which took place in Vientiane province from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The two-day meeting focused on the importance of collaboration in advancing biosafety and biosecurity initiatives within ASEAN.

Speaking at the meeting, Director General of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control under the Lao Ministry of Health Phonepadith Xangsayarath said this meeting provides an important opportunity to discuss the finalization of the declaration.

"Our discussions and decisions will highlight our commitment to ensuring alignment with international and regional agreements and initiatives on biosafety and biosecurity," said Phonepadith.

The meeting was a crucial step in reinforcing ASEAN's commitment to a safer and more secure regional environment concerning biological threats. Successful adoption of the declaration will mark a significant milestone in regional health security cooperation.