ASEAN Defence Chiefs Call For End To Myanmar Crisis, Israel-Hamas War

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Southeast Asian defence ministers called for an end to the Myanmar crisis and to the Israel-Hamas war on Wednesday as they gathered for talks that will include meetings with regional counterparts and the Pentagon chief.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings in Jakarta were dominated by issues ranging from the Myanmar crisis to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, as well as Beijing's growing assertiveness in the disputed South China Sea.

Muslim-majority Indonesia's president Joko Widodo called on US President Joe Biden this week to help bring about a ceasefire in Gaza.

His defence minister Prabowo Subianto opened talks on Wednesday echoing that call, saying he was "deeply saddened" by events in the Palestinian territory where Israel has launched a relentless assault to destroy Hamas in response to attacks on October 7.

Malaysian Defence Minister Mohamad Hasan also called for a truce, saying Kuala Lumpur condemned "terrorism in all its forms" and the killing of civilians.

"Further loss of life, suffering and destruction should stop and parties must exercise utmost restraint and de-escalate," he said.

Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7 killed an estimated 1,200 people and an estimated 240 others were taken hostage into Gaza.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says Israel's ensuing aerial bombardment and ground offensive have killed 11,320 people, mostly civilians, including thousands of children.

