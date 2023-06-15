ASEAN Developing Plan on Carbon Neutrality - Deputy Secretary-General

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is developing a regional plan on carbon neutrality, with all member states expected to take part in it, ASEAN Deputy Secretary-General Satvinder Singh said on Thursday.

"Right now, we are in the process of finalizing our ASEAN carbon neutrality plan, which we are ready for endorsement this year at the leaders' summit in September. This plan is going to be a critical regional plan that is going to complement the ASEAN member states' individual NDP (national development plan) plans that they have in their decarbonization commitments for the Paris Agreement," Singh said at the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Fossil fuels will still be important for the ASEAN states, Singh stated, adding that the group is not "writing off" fossil energy in its plan on carbon neutrality.

