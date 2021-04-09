UrduPoint.com
ASEAN Emergency Summit On Myanmar Scheduled For April 20 - French Envoy To UN

An emergency summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on the situation in Myanmar will be held on April 20, French Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Nathalie Broadhurst said during an informal meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday

"We also welcome ASEAN's efforts and encourage them to increase their engagement to find ways to support Myanmar in this dire situation and work towards an inclusive political solution with all parties," Broadhurst said. "We look forward to hearing the conclusions from the emergency summit that was announced for April 20."

More Stories From World

