ASEAN envoys arrive in Myanmar for talks with junta chief

Yangon, June 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Envoys from the Association of Southeast Asian nations arrived in coup-stricken Myanmar Thursday, a government official told AFP, ahead of talks with junta leader Min Aung Hlaing.

Erywan Pehin Yusof, Brunei's second minister for foreign affairs and ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi "will meet with the commander in chief tomorrow morning," a senior Myanmar official, who didn't want to be named, told AFP Thursday.

The junta's information team told journalists on Thursday that they would shortly "release" more information on the meetings.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military overthrew democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy (NLD) government in a February 1 coup.

A brutal crackdown on dissent by the junta has since killed more than 800 people, according to a local monitoring group.

ASEAN has led diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis, but infighting among the block has hampered progress.

It was not immediately clear whether the ASEAN envoys would meet members of a shadow government formed by ousted lawmakers -- mostly from the NLD -- which has sought to bring anti-coup dissidents together.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing attended a meeting on the crisis with the leaders of the 10-country bloc in April -- his first overseas trip since he seized power.

The leaders issued a "five-point consensus" statement that called for the "immediate cessation of violence" and a visit to Myanmar by a regional special envoy.

But Min Aung Hlaing said in a later television interview that Myanmar was not ready to adopt the plan and violence has continued across the country.

Min Aung Hlaing has justified his power grab by citing alleged electoral fraud in the November poll, which was won by the NLD in a landslide.