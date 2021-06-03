UrduPoint.com
ASEAN Envoys Arrive In Myanmar To Meet Junta Chief: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 08:57 PM

ASEAN envoys arrive in Myanmar to meet junta chief: official

Envoys from the Association of Southeast Asian nations arrived in coup-stricken Myanmar Thursday, a government official told AFP, ahead of talks with junta leader Min Aung Hlaing

Yangon, June 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Envoys from the Association of Southeast Asian nations arrived in coup-stricken Myanmar Thursday, a government official told AFP, ahead of talks with junta leader Min Aung Hlaing.

Erywan Pehin Yusof, Brunei's second minister for foreign affairs and ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi "arrived this evening and will meet with the commander in chief tomorrow morning," a senior Myanmar official, who didn't want to be named, told AFP.

