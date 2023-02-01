ASEAN Foreign Ministers to Start Series of Meetings in Indonesia on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The Indonesian capital of Jakarta will be hosting foreign ministers of member-states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for a summit known as AMM Retreat and related meetings from February 1-4.

The participants at the AMM Retreat, which will be held under Indonesia's ASEAN chairmanship themed ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth, are scheduled to discuss regional and international issues, including Myanmar. The format meets at least four times per year and is responsible for ASEAN's political-security cooperation as well as relations with external parties.

Indonesia has reportedly invited a non-political representative from Myanmar to attend the meetings, as ASEAN has banned Myanmar's military authorities from its summits to force them to abide by a peace plan known as the Five-Point Consensus, which seeks to resolve ongoing internal conflicts.