UrduPoint.com

ASEAN Foreign Ministers To Start Series Of Meetings In Indonesia On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023 | 10:00 AM

ASEAN Foreign Ministers to Start Series of Meetings in Indonesia on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The Indonesian capital of Jakarta will be hosting foreign ministers of member-states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for a summit known as AMM Retreat and related meetings from February 1-4.

The participants at the AMM Retreat, which will be held under Indonesia's ASEAN chairmanship themed ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth, are scheduled to discuss regional and international issues, including Myanmar. The format meets at least four times per year and is responsible for ASEAN's political-security cooperation as well as relations with external parties.

Indonesia has reportedly invited a non-political representative from Myanmar to attend the meetings, as ASEAN has banned Myanmar's military authorities from its summits to force them to abide by a peace plan known as the Five-Point Consensus, which seeks to resolve ongoing internal conflicts.

Related Topics

Jakarta Indonesia Myanmar February From Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2023

46 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st February 2023

51 minutes ago
 UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine ..

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine Should Be Investigated

10 hours ago
 Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not pe ..

Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not performing duties

10 hours ago
 Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in ..

Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in Kyiv Friday

10 hours ago
 Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pa ..

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pan-emirate ride

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.