UrduPoint.com

ASEAN Foreign Ministers Yet To Reach Consensus On Envoy For Myanmar - Source

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 07:00 PM

ASEAN Foreign Ministers Yet to Reach Consensus on Envoy for Myanmar - Source

The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have not yet been able to reach a consensus on the appointment of an ASEAN Special Representative for Myanmar, a diplomatic source close to the talks told Sputnik after a virtual meeting chaired by Brunei

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have not yet been able to reach a consensus on the appointment of an ASEAN Special Representative for Myanmar, a diplomatic source close to the talks told Sputnik after a virtual meeting chaired by Brunei.

The agreement on the appointment of a special representative was reached at the ASEAN-Myanmar meeting in April this year.

"At the first event in a series of meetings of ASEAN Foreign Ministers and Dialogue Partners of the bloc, the 54th Annual Meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers, which took place yesterday [August 2], the parties did not reach consensus on the candidacy of the ASEAN Chairman's Special Representative for Myanmar," a source told the agency.

During the meeting, two of the four previously proposed candidates were discussed. The candidacy of the former deputy foreign minister of Thailand and now the Thai senator, Virasakdi Futrakul, was not approved by Indonesia.

At the moment, the main contender for the post is Brunei's Second Foreign Minister for ASEAN, Erivan Yusof, who is currently hosting virtual ASEAN events. However, Myanmar still hasn't approved his candidacy.

Meanwhile, Indonesian state news agency Antara reported that Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, who is on an official visit to the United States, has called on ASEAN for a more constructive dialogue with Myanmar and the early appointment of a special envoy who, in accordance with the decisions of the April meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers, should become a mediator in negotiations between the military authorities of Myanmar and the opposition in order to achieve an early end to political violence in the country.

In February, the military came to power in Myanmar by arresting civilian leaders. A fierce confrontation between the military authorities and the opposition is currently taking place, as a result of which more than a thousand people died in clashes between anti-government demonstrators, the police and the military in six months alone.

On Monday, the annual ASEAN Ministerial Week kicked off. Foreign ministers of ASEAN countries started a series of separate virtual meetings with their Chinese, Japanese, and South Korean counterparts as part of the annual ASEAN-led gathering taking place from August 2 to August 7. The ministers are expected to discuss the crisis in Myanmar, the South China Sea disputes, the COVID-19 response, and other pressing regional issues.

Related Topics

Police Thailand China Visit Died Indonesia Myanmar Brunei United States North Korea February April August Post Event From Agreement Asia Opposition

Recent Stories

UN, World community to play positive role in endin ..

UN, World community to play positive role in ending oppression on innocent Kashm ..

1 minute ago
 Sweden's Armand Duplantis wins Olympic men's pole ..

Sweden's Armand Duplantis wins Olympic men's pole vault gold

1 minute ago
 JUI-F MPA condemns Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K

JUI-F MPA condemns Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K

1 minute ago
 Probe Launched After 7 Died in Chemical Plant Fire ..

Probe Launched After 7 Died in Chemical Plant Fire in Southern Russia - Source

1 minute ago
 UAE&#039;s Financial Intelligence Unit signs MoU w ..

UAE&#039;s Financial Intelligence Unit signs MoU with China Anti-Money Launderin ..

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Economy fines 148 businesses for failing to ..

Dubai Economy fines 148 businesses for failing to register Beneficial Owner data

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.