ASEAN Leaders to Hold Coronavirus Video Conference on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) plus China, Japan and South Korea will link up by video on Tuesday to discuss coronavirus response.

The emergency video conference will be chaired by Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, whose country holds the rotating ASEAN chairmanship this year.

The leaders are expected to adopt two joint statements, pledging their commitment to protect lives and shield the region's economy from the fallout of the pandemic.

ASEAN's 36th summit was scheduled to take place in Hanoi from April 6-9 but was delayed until the end of June over coronavirus concerns. Southeast Asian foreign ministers held a video conference last Friday to discuss the extraordinary summit and agree a joint response fund.