UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ASEAN Nation Seeks To Buy 2 Russian Patrol Ships, Build Another 2 Vessels - Shipbuilder

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 01:30 AM

ASEAN Nation Seeks to Buy 2 Russian Patrol Ships, Build Another 2 Vessels - Shipbuilder

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) One of the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has expressed interest in buying two Project 22160 patrol ships from Russia and building two more at its own shipyards, Renat Mistakhov, head of the AK Bars shipbuilder, told Sputnik on Friday.

The ASEAN union includes Cambodia, Singapore, Brunei, Laos, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

"One of the ASEAN countries is interested.

They say that they want to build two ships on our territory and two ships on theirs," Mistakhov said at the International Naval Salon.

This potential customer wants the Russian company to set up a production process and train workers, he added.

In the past, India made use of a similar scheme as it ordered four Project 11356 ships. Two are being built in Russia and are expected to be delivered to India by 2023 at the latest, and two other ships will be built at India's Goa Shipyard Limited.

Related Topics

India Thailand Russia Company Singapore Indonesia Myanmar Brunei Philippines Cambodia Laos Malaysia Vietnam From Asia

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence participates in MILEX 2021

2 hours ago

Tennis: Eastbourne WTA/ATP results -- collated

1 hour ago

Tennis: Eastbourne WTA/ATP results -- 1st update

1 hour ago

Harris Meets With Migrant Children During Border V ..

1 hour ago

Kylian Mbappe's younger brother joins PSG

1 hour ago

Biden to Continue Lead US Contrary to Rumors of Tr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.