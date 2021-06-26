ASEAN Nation Seeks to Buy 2 Russian Patrol Ships, Build Another 2 Vessels - Shipbuilder

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) One of the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has expressed interest in buying two Project 22160 patrol ships from Russia and building two more at its own shipyards, Renat Mistakhov, head of the AK Bars shipbuilder, told Sputnik on Friday.

The ASEAN union includes Cambodia, Singapore, Brunei, Laos, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

"One of the ASEAN countries is interested.

They say that they want to build two ships on our territory and two ships on theirs," Mistakhov said at the International Naval Salon.

This potential customer wants the Russian company to set up a production process and train workers, he added.

In the past, India made use of a similar scheme as it ordered four Project 11356 ships. Two are being built in Russia and are expected to be delivered to India by 2023 at the latest, and two other ships will be built at India's Goa Shipyard Limited.