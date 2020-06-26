ASEAN Online Summit on Friday to Discuss Public Heath Cooperation, Post-Pandemic Recovery

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will hold the 36th summit online on Friday to focus on the joint response to public health emergencies and discuss a plan for economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

As the 2020 ASEAN chair, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will preside over the meeting.

The summit will result in the adoption of a number of key documents to support economies and people amid the coronavirus crisis, according to the organization's press release.

The 10 Southeast nations are also expected to discuss the gradual reopening of borders to restart tourism.