ASEAN Regional Forum Discusses COVID-19, Terrorism, Cybersecurity

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Senior officials from the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) discussed the coronavirus pandemic, terrorism and cybersecurity during a virtual meeting on Tuesday, according to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

The ARF is a platform for security dialogue, which brings together ASEAN member states, 10 dialogue partners of the alliance, including the EU, India, Russia and the US, and several other countries.

India was represented by "The meeting reviewed ARF activities and exchanges over the past year and deliberated on the future plans and efforts under the ARF. Senior Officials exchanged views on the regional and international issues including the COVID-19 pandemic, terrorism, cyber security, developments in the South China Sea, Myanmar and Korean Peninsula," the ministry said in a press release.

Riva Ganguly Das, a secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs who represented India at the event, expressed New Delhi's appreciation for the ASEAN-led architecture and Brunei's efforts to advance peace, security, and cooperation in the region during the country's chairmanship of the forum, the ministry noted.

"Highlighting the growing traditional and non-traditional threats posing a challenge to the maritime security environment, she emphasised the need to work together based on convergences between the ASEAN Outlook for the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), India's Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI) and Indo-Pacific policies announced by several ARF countries," the press release added.

The ASEAN Regional Forum was set in July 1993, with the inaugural meeting held in Bangkok a year later. The association has 27 member states.