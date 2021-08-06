UrduPoint.com

ASEAN Regional Forum Participants Discuss Pressing Issues, Future Trends

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Foreign Ministers from the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) on Friday held a virtual meeting to discuss the current developments regionally as well as globally and share perspectives on the forum's future trends, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said.

The Indian delegation was headed by the minister of state for external affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

"The ARF member countries exchanged views on international and regional issues, as well as future direction of the ARF. Dr. Singh presented India's perspectives on the Indo-Pacific, the threat of terrorism, importance of United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea in the maritime domain and cyber security," the ministry said in a statement.

Following the discussion, the delegations adopted two joint statements on promoting the youth, peace and security agenda, as well as cybercrime prevention.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Brunei. India, in turn, is expected to co-chair the ARF Inter-Sessional Meeting on Maritime Security in 2021-2022.

The ASEAN Regional Forum was set in July 1993, with the inaugural meeting held in Bangkok a year later. The association has 27 member states.

