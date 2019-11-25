ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit Opens on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit will open in the South Korean city of Busan on Monday.

The two-day summit will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the dialogue between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

According to the South Korean Foreign Ministry, the summit will serve as an opportunity to review the past 30 years of cooperation and outline the vision for the next 30 years.