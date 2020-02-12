UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ASEAN, Russia Can Boost Cooperation On Smart Cities By 2025 - Indonesian Ambassador

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 12:50 PM

ASEAN, Russia Can Boost Cooperation on Smart Cities by 2025 - Indonesian Ambassador

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Russia have a chance at boosting cooperation in the next five years with a focus on cybersecurity, counterterrorism and smart cities among other areas, Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Mohamad Wahid Supriyadi said in an interview with Sputni

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Russia have a chance at boosting cooperation in the next five years with a focus on cybersecurity, counterterrorism and smart cities among other areas, Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Mohamad Wahid Supriyadi said in an interview with Sputnik.

According to the ambassador, the ASEAN plan of action for the 2021-2025 is being formulated at the moment.

"There are a lot of programs that have been materialized, some are ongoing between Russia and ASEAN," Supriyadi said in response to a question about areas in which the ASEAN-Russia cooperation can grow.

Elaborating on these areas, the ambassador listed counterterrorism, cyber security, information technology and disaster relief management.

An area that he specifically highlighted as Russia's expertise to be shared with the ASEAN countries are the smart cities. He said this topic was discussed during the third ASEAN-Russia Summit in Singapore back in 2018.

The incubator of Russia's urban planning innovative projects, with the smart city technologies in the cornerstone, is its capital Moscow. The Moscow government invests in the local IT entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem to produce smart urban technologies that can be imported both across Russia and abroad. In November, Greater Mumbai Municipal Commissar Praveen Pardeshi expressed interest in Moscow's smart city projects, primarily in water purification and public transport.

Related Topics

Mumbai Technology Moscow Water Russia Singapore November 2018 Government Asia

Recent Stories

4 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif refuses to meet Chaudhary Nisar

20 minutes ago

European Parliament Fails to Provide Due Reaction ..

12 minutes ago

Senior leader of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), N ..

12 minutes ago

China retreats online to weather coronavirus storm ..

23 seconds ago

Indonesia to Send High-Level Delegation to Russia' ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.