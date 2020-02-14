ASEAN, Russia Studying Idea to Hold Joint Navy Drills - Russian Ambassador to Vietnam

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Russia are actively working through the idea to conduct joint navy drills, Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Konstantin Vnukov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

In November, Russia's then-Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev proposed that ASEAN and Russia hold a joint navy exercise.

"Perhaps, the head of the Russian Federation's government put forward the initiative to hold Russia-ASEAN navy drills last November not without reason. There are active negotiations on the matter, and, highly importantly, the mood is positive," Vnukov said.