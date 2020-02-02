ASEAN Secretary-General to Hold Talks With Lavrov During Visit to Moscow on February 2-4

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi is expected to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during his working visit to Moscow on February 2-4, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"[Lim Jock Hoi] will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, as well as with the leaders of the Economic Development Ministry, Science and Higher education Ministry and the Finance Ministry. Plans also include a meeting with the chair of the Eurasian Economic Commission board, as well as the top executives of the largest business companies and a visit to the ASEAN Center at MGIMO University," the statement read.

Boosting relations with ASEAN is among the priorities of Russian foreign policy on Asia, the ministry added.

"In 2018, Russian-ASEAN relations reached the level of strategic partnership. The result was a tightening of coordination with the 'top ten' at leading multilateral platforms, including the UN, on pressing global and regional issues.

The focus is on the formation of an open Asia-Pacific region and a balanced architecture of equal and indivisible security, promotion of a multilateral dialogue within the East Asia Summit framework," the statement said.

In addition, the Russian competent bodies provide assistance to ASEAN law enforcement agencies and special services in the field of counteracting new challenges and threats, in training personnel, and conducting refresher courses in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

ASEAN member states include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, while Russia, Australia, India, China, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan and the United States are also members of the ASEAN Regional Forum.