ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar Will Present First Report in September - Jakarta

The newly appointed ASEAN special envoy to Myanmar, Erywan Yusof, will present his first report at the foreign ministers' meeting in September, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

"The special envoy to Myanmar will present his first report at the ASEAN foreign ministers meeting in September 2021," Sidharto Suryodipuro, director-general for ASEAN Cooperation at the Indonesian ministry, was quoted by the Antara news agency as saying.

The diplomat wished good luck to the new envoy, noting that his success in office will determine the progress of Myanmar in overcoming the economic and political crisis as well as pandemic-related challenges.

Earlier on Wednesday, ASEAN released a joint communique of the 54th foreign ministers meeting, with a two-day delay in its ratification related to discussions on the appointment of the special envoy to Myanmar.

ASEAN, a forum comprising 10 nations in Southeast Asia, is upholding the principle of non-interference in internal affairs of member states. Erywan, Brunei's second foreign minister, is tasked with facilitating a peace process in Myanmar.

In February, the military seized power in Myanmar and arrested civilian leaders. Subsequent protests between anti-government demonstrators and security forces have resulted in the death of more than a thousand people in a spate of six months.

