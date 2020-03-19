UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ASEAN Summit In Vietnam Postponed From April To Late June Over COVID-19 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 10:10 PM

ASEAN Summit in Vietnam Postponed From April to Late June Over COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), initially set to take place in Vietnam in April, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, state media said on Thursday, citing Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

According to VNA, Nguyen informed the ASEAN member states and New Zealand about plans to postpone the 36th summit, ASEAN-New Zealand Summit and other meetings until the end of June.

The summit was scheduled for April 6-9 in Da Nang, as Vietnam is the ASEAN chair in 2020.

To date, Vietnam has confirmed 76 COVID-19 cases.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Da Nang Vietnam April June 2020 Media Asia New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

45 minutes ago

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi suspends sea cruises, desert camps, safa ..

2 hours ago

UAE facilitates evacuation of South Korean nationa ..

2 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution relating to rem ..

3 hours ago

PTA Supporting National Efforts in Fight against C ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.