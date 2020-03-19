ASEAN Summit in Vietnam Postponed From April to Late June Over COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), initially set to take place in Vietnam in April, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, state media said on Thursday, citing Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

According to VNA, Nguyen informed the ASEAN member states and New Zealand about plans to postpone the 36th summit, ASEAN-New Zealand Summit and other meetings until the end of June.

The summit was scheduled for April 6-9 in Da Nang, as Vietnam is the ASEAN chair in 2020.

To date, Vietnam has confirmed 76 COVID-19 cases.