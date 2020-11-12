UrduPoint.com
ASEAN Summit Via Video Conference To Begin On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The 37th summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), chaired by Vietnam, is set to begin on Thursday and run until November 15.

The summit will be held via a video conference. The agenda will likely be focused on the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and regional developments.

Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung has said that ASEAN members may sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal on the last day of the summit. The RCEP is a proposed trade pact between ASEAN members and their free trade partners, namely China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

The ASEAN member states include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

