ASEAN To Ask Nuclear States To Join Regional Nuclear-Free Pact - Indonesian Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will ask Russia among the five recognized nuclear-weapon states to join a treaty that seeks to turn the region into a zone free of nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction, a senior Indonesian diplomat said.

Sidharto Suryodipuro, director-general for ASEAN cooperation at the Indonesian Foreign Ministry, was quoted by the Jakarta Globe as telling reporters on Sunday that the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapons-Free Zone (SEANWFZ) pact would be the focus of this week's ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting in Jakarta.

"The SEANWFZ Commission talks will focus on getting the five nuclear weapon states into acceding to the protocol of the SEANWFZ treaty," the diplomat said.

ASEAN members signed the deal in 1995. None of the nuclear powers ” China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom or the United States ” is a party to it. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the Russia-ASEAN meeting from July 13-14.

Suryodipuro said that ASEAN foreign ministers would not discuss the AUKUS pact that Australia reached with the US and the UK in 2021 to acquire nuclear-powered submarines. China criticized the deal as a threat to regional stability and the international nuclear non-proliferation regime.

