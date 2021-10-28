ASEAN to Explore Possibility of Cooperation with EAEU, SCO on Issues of Mutual Interest

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 04:44 PM

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will explore the possibility of cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on issues of mutual interest, according to a document adopted on Thursday after the Russia-ASEAN summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will explore the possibility of cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on issues of mutual interest, according to a document adopted on Thursday after the Russia-ASEAN summit.

The sides also agreed to recognize the importance of Russia when it comes to strengthening the trans-regional partnership in Eurasia.

