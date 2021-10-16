ASEAN to Invite Non-Political Myanmar Representative to October Summit - Brunei

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) The Association of Southeast Asian Nations decided to invite a non-political representative from Myanmar to the October 26-28 leaders' summit after failing to reach a consensus on a political representative, Brunei said on Saturday.

"The Meeting accepted the decision to invite a non-political representative from Myanmar to the upcoming Summits., while noting the reservations from the Myanmar representative," a statement by Brunei, ASEAN's rotating chair, said.

Brunei said the late Friday meeting of foreign ministers had to deal with rival claims by the State Administration Council of junta leader Min Aung Hlaing and the National Unity Government, made up of elected Myanmar lawmakers in exile.

ASEAN said the military in Myanmar, which seized power in the February 1 coup, did not do enough to implement the five-point peace plan, leading some ASEAN members to recommend that the 10-nation organization "give space" to Myanmar to restore its internal affairs and return to normalcy.