UrduPoint.com

ASEAN To Invite Non-Political Myanmar Representative To October Summit - Brunei

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 11:10 AM

ASEAN to Invite Non-Political Myanmar Representative to October Summit - Brunei

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) The Association of Southeast Asian Nations decided to invite a non-political representative from Myanmar to the October 26-28 leaders' summit after failing to reach a consensus on a political representative, Brunei said on Saturday.

"The Meeting accepted the decision to invite a non-political representative from Myanmar to the upcoming Summits., while noting the reservations from the Myanmar representative," a statement by Brunei, ASEAN's rotating chair, said.

Brunei said the late Friday meeting of foreign ministers had to deal with rival claims by the State Administration Council of junta leader Min Aung Hlaing and the National Unity Government, made up of elected Myanmar lawmakers in exile.

ASEAN said the military in Myanmar, which seized power in the February 1 coup, did not do enough to implement the five-point peace plan, leading some ASEAN members to recommend that the 10-nation organization "give space" to Myanmar to restore its internal affairs and return to normalcy.

Related Topics

Myanmar Brunei February October From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th October 2021

3 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed leads White Cane March at Exp ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed leads White Cane March at Expo 2020 in support of People of ..

11 hours ago
 US to Allow Entry to Those Fully Vaccinated With W ..

US to Allow Entry to Those Fully Vaccinated With WHO-, FDA-Approved Shots - Stat ..

10 hours ago
 Global stocks, Bitcoin and oil surge

Global stocks, Bitcoin and oil surge

10 hours ago
 One of Mexico Airport Attackers Dies in Hospital - ..

One of Mexico Airport Attackers Dies in Hospital - City Police

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.