ASEAN Top Diplomats Meet Ahead Of Leaders' Summit In Laos

Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2024 | 06:00 PM

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers on Tuesday met in Laos ahead of the leaders' summit.

The meeting was chaired by Laos Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, which was attended by ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn and top diplomats of member countries.

"The ASEAN Foreign Ministers discussed the preparations for the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits," the association said on X.

The ASEAN leaders' summit will kick off on Wednesday.

Several ASEAN leaders have arrived in the capital Vientiane to attend the event from Wednesday to Friday.

