UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ASEAN Trying To Find 'All Possible Channels' To Engage With Myanmar - UNSC President

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 12:42 PM

ASEAN Trying to Find 'All Possible Channels' to Engage With Myanmar - UNSC President

He Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is currently exploring all possible ways to engage with the authorities in Myanmar following the military coup in that country on February 1, the President of the UN Security Council for April, Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, said in an interview with Sputnik on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is currently exploring all possible ways to engage with the authorities in Myanmar following the military coup in that country on February 1, the President of the UN Security Council for April, Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, said in an interview with Sputnik on Thursday.

"ASEAN - as a whole group or [individually] - we try to find the all possible channels to engage with Myanmar. It is still going on," Quy said.

The diplomat also pointed out ASEAN could continue its efforts to provide humanitarian response to the people in need in Rakhine and other states of Myanmar.

Related Topics

United Nations Myanmar Turkish Lira February April All Asia

Recent Stories

Peony festival kicks off in central China's Henan

2 minutes ago

Fijians urged to register for COVID-19 vaccine

2 minutes ago

Kohat police arrest 2850 suspects, 50 proclaimed o ..

2 minutes ago

No Member State at UNSC Requested Sanctions Agains ..

2 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr 11 Kashmiris in March

12 minutes ago

Shenzhen to increase new-energy vehicle ownership

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.