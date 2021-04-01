ASEAN Trying to Find 'All Possible Channels' to Engage With Myanmar - UNSC President

He Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is currently exploring all possible ways to engage with the authorities in Myanmar following the military coup in that country on February 1, the President of the UN Security Council for April, Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, said in an interview with Sputnik on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is currently exploring all possible ways to engage with the authorities in Myanmar following the military coup in that country on February 1, the President of the UN Security Council for April, Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, said in an interview with Sputnik on Thursday.

"ASEAN - as a whole group or [individually] - we try to find the all possible channels to engage with Myanmar. It is still going on," Quy said.

The diplomat also pointed out ASEAN could continue its efforts to provide humanitarian response to the people in need in Rakhine and other states of Myanmar.