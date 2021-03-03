ASEAN Urges Myanmar Stakeholders to Refrain From Violence, Offers to Mediate

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Tuesday called on all parties in Myanmar to exercise restraint and offered its assistance in finding a peaceful solution to the post-coup crisis

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Tuesday called on all parties in Myanmar to exercise restraint and offered its assistance in finding a peaceful solution to the post-coup crisis.

The joint statement was published by Brunei, this year's chair of ASEAN, after an informal online gathering of the foreign ministers.

"We expressed our concern on the situation in Myanmar and called on all parties to refrain from instigating further violence, and for all sides to exercise utmost restraint as well as flexibility," it read.

The ministers called on all parties concerned to seek a peaceful solution through constructive dialogue and reconciliation in the interests of the people.

"In this regard, we expressed ASEAN's readiness to assist Myanmar in a positive, peaceful and constructive manner," they said.

Myanmar has been rocked by thousands-strong protests against the military rule after the junta seized power on February 1. More than 20 people were shot dead during rallies. The nation's ousted civilian leaders have been put on trial.